Officer Kevin Apple’s mother thanks Pea Ridge community for support after son’s death

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The mother of fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple released a statement thanking the community for their continued support following the incident that occurred in June 2021.
Apple, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served with the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, was killed at a local gas station after attempting to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department.
You can read the statement to the Pea Ridge community below from Dalene Hart:
To the Citizens of Pea Ridge and surrounding communities. It is with a full and humble heart that I wish to express my gratitude for the love and support my family and I have received over the last several months since my son, Officer Kevin Apple, was taken from us. As a parent, the void I have felt since Kevin’s passing is unexplainable.
I think of and miss Kevin every day as I know his fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement do. Kevin is gone and nothing can bring him back, however; I still would like to see justice served and I believe in our criminal justice system.
The support from the community has been positively overwhelming to say the least. It warms my heart and soul to see all the blue lights on porches and 1212 signs in yards and on vehicles, not only in Pea Ridge, but in surrounding communities as well.
I wanted to write this note to the people of Pea Ridge to publicly thank you from the bottom of my heart for the emotional and financial support you have given me over the past several months.
I know Kevin will not ever be forgotten and his memory will live on within law enforcement and the people of the community he loved and served.Dalene Hart, mother of Officer Kevin Apple