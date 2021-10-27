Officer Kevin Apple’s mother thanks Pea Ridge community for support after son’s death

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The mother of fallen Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple released a statement thanking the community for their continued support following the incident that occurred in June 2021.

Apple, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served with the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, was killed at a local gas station after attempting to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department.

You can read the statement to the Pea Ridge community below from Dalene Hart: