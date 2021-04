Olympic mountain biking hopefuls take to Fayetteville trails

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This weekend and next, Olympic hopefuls will battle it out on the biking trails in Northwest Arkansas.

The city of Fayetteville is hosting the OZ Trails U.S. Pro Cup at centennial park.

The Pro Cup hosts cross-country mountain-bikers from all over North America.

Event director Ty Kady says there’s at least six potential Olympians vying for some spots.

“we have a lot of talent – multi national champions, world champions medalist so the talent is deep here we are really happy to have them out,” Kady said.

The event is free to attend and organizers say spectators are welcome to come enjoy food and entertainment and bring the kids.

EVENT SCHEDULE

THURSDAY APRIL 8TH

7:OOAM-6:00 PM. ALL XC COURSES OPEN FOR TRAINING

12:00 AM-4:00PM. TEAM AND VENDOR EXPO SETUP



FRIDAY APRIL 9th

7:00AM-10:00AM- TEAM AND VENDOR SETUP

7:OOAM-10:30 AM- ALL COURSES OPEN FOR TRAINING

8:30AM-3:30PM- PACKET PICKUP OPEN FOR ALL RACERS (WHITE TENT AT START/FINISH AREA)

11:00AM- AMATUER COURSE CLOSED (back section open, stay away from UCI course)

11:00 AM- JR Girls Short Track Staging

11:15 AM- JR Girls Short Track race

11:45 AM- JR Boys Short Track Staging

12:00 PM- JR Boys Short Track Race

12:30 PM- Elite Women’s Short Track Staging

12:45 PM- Elite Women’s Short Track Race

1:15PM- Elite Men’s Short Track Staging

1:30PM- Elite Men’s Short Track Race

2:30PM- Short Track Podium-All CLASSES

3:00 PM U.C.I Managers meeting (at registration tent near start finish)

2:00PM-6:00 PM- Amateur Course Open For Pre Ride



Saturday APRIL 10TH

6:00AM-8:00AM – AMATEUR XC COURSE OPEN FOR RIDING

7:00am -12:00 pm- PACKET PICKUP OPEN (WHITE TENT AT START/FINISH AREA)

8:30 AM- CAT 2 / CAT 3 CROSS-COUNTRY RACE START

10:45 AM- NON U.C.I. PRO AND CAT 1 / CAT 1 JUNIORS RACE START

1:30 PM-6:00 PM U.C.I. XCO COURSE OPEN FOR TRAINING

1:30 PM- AMATUER CROSS-COUNTRY PODIUM AWARDS ALL (TOP 3 ONLY, MASK REQUIRED)



Sunday APRIL 11TH

7:00am -10:00 am- PACKET PICKUP OPEN (at registration tent near start finish)

8:15 am- UCI JR Girls XCO Staging

8:30am- U.C.I. JR Girls XCO Race

10:00am- U.C.I. JR Boys XCO Staging

10:15 am- U.C.I. JR Boys XCO Race

11:45am- U.C.I. Elite Women XCO Staging

12:00 pm- U.C.I. Elite Women XCO Race

1:45pm- U.C.I. Elite Men XCO Staging

2:00 pm- U.C.I. Elite Men XCO Race

4:00 pm- U.C.I. podium all