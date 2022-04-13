SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale police are investigating a shooting on April 12 that left one person injured after a fight ensued in a car.

According to a press release, when officers arrived on the scene they found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid to the male until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local hospital.

The victim told police that he entered a vehicle in order to sell marijuana. The vehicle began to move as two of the other passengers pointed a gun at him and attempted a robbery.

The gunshot victim said he fought the armed suspects. While fighting in the car, one suspect fired a gun inside the car causing the unknown driver to crash.

All occupants got out of the vehicle as the fight continued. One of the suspects then fired a gun, striking the victim in the upper torso. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

Officers were able to identify a suspect based on some evidence left on the scene. The suspect was identified as Demonterian Phinisee, 22, of Fayetteville. Phinisee was located after a traffic stop in Fayetteville. He then volunteered to go to Springdale Police Department for an interview, where he was arrested for aggravated robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.