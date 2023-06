FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police responded to an apparent stabbing on W 15th Street around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Fayetteville PD says they located “one victim with an apparent edged weapon injury to the abdomen.”

One suspect was taken into custody and charged with battery and other charges.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.