FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are investigating after an early morning shooting that left one injured in Fayetteville Saturday.

Officers responded to 2995 W. Marigold Dr. just after 6:00 a.m. for a shooting call.

Once they arrived on scene police located one male victim. The individual was transported to a local hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition.

Officers said that initial investigation suggests the victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

No arrests have been made at this time.

