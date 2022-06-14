SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One individual was discovered dead in Springdale after officials extinguished a vehicle fire in the early morning hours of June 14.

According to a release from the Springdale Police Department, officers along with officials from the Springdale Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 2011 Collins Road at approximately 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers and fire department personnel found four vehicles parked in the driveway that were on fire. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was found in one of the vehicles.

Police say the body of the individual is unknown at this time as they were burned beyond recognition. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Springdale Fire Department. The body has been sent to the State Crime lab for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further information is available at this time.