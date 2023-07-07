FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person was taken to the hospital after the second floor of a townhouse in Fayetteville caught fire on Thursday night.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the fire on East Miracle Drive around 8:09 p.m.

Five individuals were removed from the townhouse using a ground ladder, due to the emissions of spoke, according to Fayetteville FD.

The department said it was caused by an accidental kitchen fire. The family was not home at the time of the fire but when they returned home it was smoking.

One man was sent to a local hospital because of smoke inhalation but is stable.