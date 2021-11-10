One worker killed after shooting at restaurant in Gentry, man in custody

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person was killed at a restaurant in Gentry on November 10.

According to a press release, the victim, a Hispanic male in his 40s, was an employee of La Huerta Mexican Restaurant at 129 Fowler St. and was in the kitchen area when he was shot in the back of the head.

According to Gentry Police Chief Clay Stewart, police arrested the suspected shooter, Martin E. Tavarez-Torres, 21, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Tavarez-Torres was taken into custody around 5:00 p.m. by Fayetteville Police near the Walmart Supercenter off Martin Luther King Blvd.

Tavarez-Torres is now en route to Benton County Jail according to the police chief.

The restaurant staff reported to officers that the shooter fled in a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup immediately after the incident. The victim was rushed by ambulance to the Siloam Springs hospital, where he was later pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound.

Police have yet to release any information about the identity of the victim or the motive of the shooting.