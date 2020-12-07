One year anniversary of Officer Stephen Carr’s death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today marks one year since Officer Stephen Carr was killed in the line of duty.

On December 7, 2019, Officer Carr was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car outside of the Fayetteville Police Department.

A preliminary investigation found the gunman had planned the attack.

After hearing the shots, Corporal Sean Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce ran out and ultimately killed the man who fatally shot Officer Carr.

An external investigation found Floyd and Eucce were justified in the shooting. The pair have been awarded for their heroism on multiple occasions over the past year.

Officer Carr was the fourth Fayetteville police officer to die in the line of duty.

It hadn’t happened since 1969, when Assistant Chief Elmo Ritchie suffered a heart attack while trying to place a child in protective custody.

In 1928, Officer Lem McPherson was shot and killed by a man who had just been let out of prison, and, in 1881, City Marshall William Patton was shot and killed while standing at the town square.

Carr’s funeral was held at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, with his fellow officers and state leaders in attendance. The route to the arena was lined with first responders and members of the public, paying their final respects to the fallen officer.

Officer Carr was 27 years old.