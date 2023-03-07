BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Osage Park is planning to hold an inaugural pickleball tournament this summer.

“Dam Slam” will be held in Bentonville June 3-4 at Osage Park to mark the new installation of the park’s pickleball courts.

The tournament will reportedly have divisions for all levels of play. Players must sign up as a team of two and entry is $40 per person or $60 if playing doubles and mixed.

“Our local pickleball community has been a strong supporter of Osage Park and our courts since the park was opened,” says Layne Hyatt, Director of Programs, “We are excited to host this fun, local tournament to celebrate the sport in such a beautiful place to play.”

Visit peelcompton.org to learn more and register your team today.