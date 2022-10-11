BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pickleball continues to grow and thrive in Northwest Arkansas leading to new courts opening at various locations, including a set at Osage Park in Bentonville.

The park’s amenity had been under construction since July but now has new features at the pickleball courts, including four additional courts, lights for nighttime play, benches around the courts, picnic tables, convenient garbage cans, and wood fencing surrounding the area.

The courts are now open for play.