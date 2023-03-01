BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Osage Park in Bentonville is planning to hold its first “adults only” event.

“Osage Park After Dark” is exclusive to adults 21 and over and invites the public to see the wetland ecosystem at night.

According to a press release, participants will begin the evening with dinner at Louise and hear from local conservation experts during a panel discussion. Afterward, groups will experience a guided tour through the wetlands while exploring interactive learning stations along the boardwalk.

“We couldn’t think of a better way for adults to celebrate Earth Day,” says Angie Chavez, Osage Park Site Manager. “Our intention is to provide an entertaining, educational evening for our friends and neighbors interested in the development and conservation efforts of Osage Park, the Peel Compton Foundation, and our community partners.”

The event is scheduled to be held on Earth Day, April 22, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person and all purchases support free wetland education programs for the Northwest Arkansas community, the release says. Registration is open now.

You can visit www.peelcompton.org/events/osage-park-after-dark/ for more information.