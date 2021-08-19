Over 50% of Arkansas’ population at least partially vaccinated, per CDC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) announced at his weekly press briefing on Thursday that according to the CDC, 51.2% of Arkansas’ total population is at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

The news comes almost a full month after the original projected date to reach the goal, which was July 30.

“We want to continue to increase [vaccination], because that will bring us, ultimately, the relief that we want,” Governor Hutchinson said.

The announcement was made the same day that Arkansas saw over 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 recorded across the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that 1,145,097 individuals are fully vaccinated while 354,396 individuals are at least partially vaccinated.

