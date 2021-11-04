Overheating hot dog roller causes evacuation at Razorback Stadium, sprinklers activated

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Fire Department is on the scene of a reported fire at Razorback Stadium Thursday, November 4.

According to University of Arkansas Police Captain Gary Crain, a hot dog roller caught fire in a concession stand near Gate 14 in Section 515 around 3:15 p.m.

Crain said Fayetteville firefighters were able to quickly contain the roller that was causing a lot of smoke. The sprinklers were activated.

The stadium has been evacuated.

At this time Crain said he’s not sure if there is water damage from the sprinklers.

Emergency crews are still on the scene. There are no reported injuries at this time.

