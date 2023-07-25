FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Closures on Interstate 49 are set to begin in Washington County on Wednesday night, according to a press release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The closures will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday and will continue nightly until August 1.

All lanes of traffic will be closed with 15-minute rolling closures in place as crews erect steel support beams, according to the release. The closures will be between mile markers 63 and 64.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area or find a different route.