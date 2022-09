SONORA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An overturned CMV that reportedly caught fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 412 near Sonora after all lanes were impacted.

According to ARDOT, one lane of traffic is now open and cars are slowly moving through. The accident reportedly occurred at mile marker 19.2 in the westbound lane.

No injuries are reported, and crews are currently working the scene.