MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An overturned tractor-trailer is shutting down all lanes of traffic on Interstate-49 southbound at the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all lanes are backed up with traffic at mile marker 41.2 in the southbound lanes.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.