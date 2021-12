FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Carlin Stewart, owner of the Stewart Family Christmas Light display in Fayetteville, was arrested on December 10, according to the Washington County Detention Center intake report.

Stewart was arrested on a 3rd Degree Domestic Battering charge.

He was released on a $1,060 bond just before 4:30 in the morning on December 11.

Stewart’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, December 13.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.