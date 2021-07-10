Ozark Ballet Theater to hold classes at Fayetteville Public Library

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’ve ever wanted to learn ballet, you’re in luck.

Ozark Ballet Theater, a local new nonprofit, it is hosting a free six week ballet program at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The goal is to bring high-quality classical ballet training to underserved communities in Northwest Arkansas.

Executive Director David Sanders says they want to give kids fun activities, especially considering the many impacts of the pandemic.

“because of COVID and all these other things, kids don’t have as many options as they used to have and families may not have as much money as they may have had before,” Sanders said.

The program is open to library card holders ages seven and older.

They will have three age groups from 1pm to 4pm each Saturday.