Ozark Community Hospital in Gravette to host vaccine clinic

Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — On Thursday, April 29, Ozark Community Hospital is hosting a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Ozark Community Hospital Assistant Administrator Melissa Bradley said this isn’t the first clinic the hospital has hosted in April. And, so far, they have not given out their full allotment.

“We didn’t get any additional vaccines until the last week of March,” said Bradley, “and by the time we started to reach out to those people on our waiting list they had either found a vaccine elsewhere or we were unable to get a hold of them, or you know, for whatever reason we just weren’t able to use what we thought we were going to be able to use initially.”

The Moderna vaccine will be administered. Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.

