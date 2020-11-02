Ozark High School student selected to help improve civics education

FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2002, file photo, the sun rises on Mt. Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D. as the flag is flown at half staff in honor of the first anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks against the United States.

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Ozark High School senior is one of 22 students in the nation who are improving civics education by teaching others how they can be leaders in their community.

Gabriella Stokes says she was nominated by her teacher to be a part of the iCivics program.

Its purpose is to create a network of students from all different backgrounds and come up with ways to improve civics education.

She says she’s passionate about politics and wants to make a difference in her community and in the country.

“Civics is meant for everyone the whole point of our founding fathers creating constitution and creating this amazing country is so that everyone would have a chance to participate,” Stokes said.

Stokes will also be speaking at a student round table with leaders from federal agencies about civics and how the policies they create can make a difference in schools.