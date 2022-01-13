Ozark Mountain Bagel Co in Bentonville determined best bagel shop in Arkansas by researchers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to research conducted by Trips to Discover, Ozark Mountain Bagel Co in Bentonville, Ark. was named the top bagel spot in the state.

Each state’s top place to find a good bagel was determined by searching over 2,600 bagel-related shops in the U.S. and ranking them by weighing Google review scores, number of reviews and degree of bagel specialization.

Trips to Discover also shared its interesting findings while conducting the study and it learned there are over 1,300 shops in the U.S. with “Bagel” in the name.

Researchers also learned the average Google review score for the top bagel shops is 4.6, there are 10 states with over 100 bagel-related shops, and New York is 6.5% of all bagel shops in the U.S.

Ozark Mountain Bagel Co is located at 214 SE Walton Ave Suite 14 in Bentonville.