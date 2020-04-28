Ozark Natural Foods Co-Op set to relocate at end of May

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Natural Foods Co-Op says it’s on track to relocate to its new location in Fayetteville near end of May 2020.

The new store is located in the former IGA building at the corner of College Ave. and Lafayette St. (380 N. College Avenue) in Fayetteville.

Plans for the store include a covered patio, an open layout featuring a taproom with local beer, wine, and kombucha offerings, an Onyx coffee bar, an expanded kitchen with convenience meal offerings, and larger bulk and homestead departments.





The Co-Op will also soon offer curbside pickup and delivery options through Mercato; an eCommerce platform that focuses on helping Co-Ops and independent grocers sell groceries online.

Renovations to the former IGA building include LED lightings, solar tubes throughout the store, a hot water reclamation system for the refrigeration rack, and local and native plants surrounding the patio and parking lot with planters designed to absorb excess rainwater, the Co-Op said in a release on Tuesday.

Ozark Natural Foods Co-Op will temporarily close for business May 22nd with the hopes to reopen within a week or sooner.