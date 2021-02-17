No immediate risk of mandatory rolling blackouts, Ozarks Electric Cooperative says

Snow covered city streets including at 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Ozarks Electric Cooperative, which provides electrical service throughout Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, says it’s been informed by its power suppliers that the situation has stabilized enough that there is “no immediate risk” of mandatory rolling blackouts.

The company is asking its customers to make energy-conservation efforts, such as “keeping the thermostat a bit lower, turning off unused lights and minimizing the use of appliances such as dishwashers, laundry machines, electric water heaters and electric space heaters.”

On Tuesday, approximately 2,400 of the company’s customers in Washington County lost power.