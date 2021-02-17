No immediate risk of mandatory rolling blackouts, Ozarks Electric Cooperative says

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow covered city streets including at 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Ozarks Electric Cooperative, which provides electrical service throughout Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, says it’s been informed by its power suppliers that the situation has stabilized enough that there is “no immediate risk” of mandatory rolling blackouts.

The company is asking its customers to make energy-conservation efforts, such as “keeping the thermostat a bit lower, turning off unused lights and minimizing the use of appliances such as dishwashers, laundry machines, electric water heaters and electric space heaters.”

On Tuesday, approximately 2,400 of the company’s customers in Washington County lost power.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers