BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society of Northwest Arkansas invites animal lovers and their furry companions to join upcoming “pack hikes” returning this April.

According to a press release, the hikes will be around trails throughout Northwest Arkansas, including Devil’s Den State Park and Mount Kessler in Fayetteville.

Mount Kessler’s hike will begin Saturday, April 2 at 10 a.m. in the main trailhead and is estimated to take around one and a half to two hours.

The Devil’s Den hike will be April 21 at 4 p.m. and begin at the Yellow Rock trailhead.

The pack hike will be led by Rebecca Beyer, a Best Friends Animal Society foster and volunteer.

“Hiking with my pups is not only a great way to see beautiful sights, but also a great bonding experience,” Beyer said. “I can’t wait to meet other dog lovers on this pack hike.”

For more information, visit bestfriends.org/nwa.