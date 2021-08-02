Pair charged in Pea Ridge Officer’s murder

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The two people accused of killing Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple have been formally charged in Benton County.

Shawna Cash, 22, from Pine Bluff, is accused of being the person who was driving the car and hit the officer. She faces the following charges, according to the Benton County Circuit Court documents filed on July 30:

Capital Murder

Aggravated Assault (2X)

First Degree Escape

Fleeing

Leaving Scene of personal Injury Accident

Criminal Mischief (2X)

Obstructing Governmental Operations (Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

Bentonville resident Elijah Andazola, 18, who was the passenger in the car, is charged with:

Accomplice to capital murder

Escape

On June 26, two officers tried to stop a car involved in a pursuit by Rogers police. The incident came to a halt at a gas station on the corner of Slack Street and S. Curtis Avenue in Pea Ridge — but only for a short time. The car tried to leave the scene and hit the Pea Ridge officer’s patrol vehicle — while doing so, the driver also ran over officer Apple, “dragged him under the car for approximately 149 feet through the gas station parking lot, over a curb, and almost to the intersection of Townsend Way and Slack Street where his body came to rest. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cash, and passenger Elijah Andazola, 18, were eventually arrested in Bella Vista.

Cash’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., September 15 in Benton County Circuit Court Division 2 with Judge Brad Karren.

Cash has other open criminal cases in both Benton and Washington Counties, according to court documents. Most of her charges involve drugs and failure(s) to appear.

Andazola’s arraignment has been reset for August 23, in Benton County Circuit Court Division 1 with Judge Robin Green.

Currently, the case is being heard by two different judges because they both had prior charges in those courts.

Cash and Andazola are being held in the Benton County Jail on “no bond.”