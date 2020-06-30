Pandemic could cause 25% of restaurants across country to close

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is getting harder for some restaurant owners to stay afloat.

In an interview last week with Yahoo News, the CEO of Open Table Projects said that 25% of restaurants across the country could permanently close due to the pandemic.

According to the National Restaurant Association, restaurants make up 10% of Arkansas’ workforce and restaurant sales account for nearly $5 billion a year in the state.

A Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce spokesman said that this worst-case scenario would make an impact in more ways than one.

“It’s definitely gonna have an impact, not just on the employment side of it, but also on the sales tax collections side. I mean that’s what’s funding a lot of your city services, that’s what’s funding education to some extent as well and so that could definitely have an impact there,” said Steve Cox, senior VP of economic development, Rogers-Lowell area Chamber of Commerce.

A few restaurants have closed in Fayetteville due to pandemic including Apple Blossom Brewing Company and Sauced.