SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community organizers are inviting the community to join and learn about reducing the racial gap in vaccines, according to a news release.

Organizers from Made to Save, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and La Unión del Pueblo Entero will host a Zoom meeting from 2 p.m to 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, April, 27. To RSVP and for the Zoom link email press@madetosave.org.

“Made to Save is providing a platform to community organizers across the country who have educated their communities about the COVID-19 vaccine and made it more accessible, focusing on the insights we can apply to the future,” stated the news release.

The list of panelist are:

Stephanie Takamaru , Project Manager, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese

, Project Manager, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese Daniel Diaz , Director of Organizing, La Unión del Pueblo Entero

, Director of Organizing, La Unión del Pueblo Entero Janet Hernandez , Vice President of Program, Made to Save

, Vice President of Program, Made to Save Erika Rocha , Regional Program Director, Made to Save

, Regional Program Director, Made to Save Susana Raquel Berger, Regional Program Director, Made to Save

The discussion will speak on the best implementations for COVID-19 to help protect communities of color. It will be in English with live captioning and simultaneous interpretation to Spanish and Marshallese. The event will be live-streamed and recorded.