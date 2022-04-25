SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community organizers are inviting the community to join and learn about reducing the racial gap in vaccines, according to a news release.
Organizers from Made to Save, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and La Unión del Pueblo Entero will host a Zoom meeting from 2 p.m to 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, April, 27. To RSVP and for the Zoom link email press@madetosave.org.
“Made to Save is providing a platform to community organizers across the country who have educated their communities about the COVID-19 vaccine and made it more accessible, focusing on the insights we can apply to the future,” stated the news release.
The list of panelist are:
- Stephanie Takamaru, Project Manager, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese
- Daniel Diaz, Director of Organizing, La Unión del Pueblo Entero
- Janet Hernandez, Vice President of Program, Made to Save
- Erika Rocha, Regional Program Director, Made to Save
- Susana Raquel Berger, Regional Program Director, Made to Save
The discussion will speak on the best implementations for COVID-19 to help protect communities of color. It will be in English with live captioning and simultaneous interpretation to Spanish and Marshallese. The event will be live-streamed and recorded.