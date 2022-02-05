FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A panel discussion hosted in Fort Smith recognizes River Valley artists in honor of Black History Month.

The discussion featured Fort Smith native Katrina Steward. She’s a performing artist and a former Miss Black Arkansas USA and she worked closely with Governor Mike Huckabee during Hurricane Katrina.

Also on the panel were chef Jasmine Williams, musician Larry Bedell, makeup artist Kristina Jones and writer Lynette Thrower.

Talicia Richardson with 64.6 Downtown in Fort Smith, who led the discussion, says it’s important to celebrate the people who have impacted the Fort Smith community.

“In order to truly appreciate the differences we have in our community we need to show opportunities. We need to present opportunities for our community to let them know that this exists, or to remind them of the things that exist within our community and celebrate those things,” Richardson said.