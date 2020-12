SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In downtown Springdale, Christmas trees line the streets.

The trees are sponsored and decorated by families, community organizations and local businesses.

Some of the sponsors include Arts Center of the Ozarks, Tyson Foods and the Natural State Roller Derby.

One of the trees is decorated to honor first responders and essential workers.

The trees will be up through the end of December.

For more info, visit the Parade of Trees Facebook event page.