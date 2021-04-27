Parent asks for safer precautions at a school in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers mom is calling for safer measures inside Greer Lingle Middle School after a toy gun was found on campus.

Rebecca Fenton’s child attends Greer Lingle Middle School. Fenton said on Monday, April 26, her daughter learned of a student planning to have a gun delivered to the school.

After reporting this to the school, Fenton said the district did not believe her daughter, and when she went to pick her up she found the doors to the school building open and unlocked.

Fenton reported the case to the police.

“How is my daughter going to finish out school when she doesn’t feel safe there,” asked Fenton. “I won’t let her go back until there is a resolution found.”

The Rogers School District released a statement: “We did involve the police to look into the report. They did not determine it to be a threat. Unfortunately, in a separate matter, a delivery person did prop open a door yesterday. That is against our safety protocols and we will work to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”