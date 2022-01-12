Parents, educators grapple with transition to online learning

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As more schools pivot to remote learning, parents are faced with a tough task. They have to keep their kids home, keep them focused on school and, in a lot of cases, find a way to work themselves.

Angel White’s daughter attends Arkansas Arts Academy, but for the rest of the week she’ll be learning from home.

“We will just have to make the best of it. I think we have a plan as far as, kind of, blocking out time for working on her school stuff,” white said.

Even though she says she thinks it’s going to be a challenge, she appreciates the work teachers are doing while remote.

“They’re readily available and they’re doing everything possible to make sure we can be successful while we have to make this transition,” she said.

School Administrators like Dr. Allison Roberts, Superintendent of Arkansas Arts Academy, say they recognize the strain remote class puts on parents and teachers, and for that reason it’s not a decision they take lightly.

“We do know we have a commitment to make sure that we are providing students with equitable education and we’re giving them all that they need, and that we’re able to staff our building safely,” Dr. Roberts said.

White says that while the situation isn’t ideal for anyone, she’s glad the district is willing to take everyone’s point of view into account.

“I understand our school board had to make a very difficult decision and I was very appreciative of most of them, for understanding and listening to our nurse’s recommendation and to the teachers who spoke up because, while none of them want to be virtual, there’s not a whole lot of other choices at this point,” White said.