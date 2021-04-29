Parents say attack on Farmington student “racially motivated”

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA & FOX24 has received several reports stating an incident occurred on Farmington school grounds which involved an assault on a student for what could be considered racial motivation.

Emails and messages on social media have been flooding the newsroom from concerned parents and kids involving a Farmington student being assaulted by another student, which they are claiming to be racially motivated.

Several parents say during the assault, the victim claimed he couldn’t breathe and the aggressor’s response was, “shut up George Floyd.”

Police and the Farmington School District confirm there was an incident that occurred on school grounds on April 27.

Because it involves minors and is still under investigation, neither would say more however, the situation itself has left one mother of bi-racial Farmington students concerned for her own children’s safety.

“I am disgusted. My stomach is just in knots and I didn’t sleep last night. I ask my son how he felt and he said he wished he was there so he could have helped but his next response was this could have happened to me,” Meghan Young says.

“We’re not immune to the social issues currently affecting our nation, and Farmington will always strive to be part of the community. Anytime improper conduct is reported, or we learn of it, the district takes immediate steps consistent with our policies,” Superintendent Jon Laffoon says.

KNWA & FOX24 were also sent videos of a student protest believed to be connected to this incident. The protest occurred at one of the Farmington schools this morning.

You can read the full statement from Farmington Schools below or click the link.