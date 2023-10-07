GRAVETTE, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA) — Drivers are speeding near Gravette High School causing parents to be concerned for their children’s safety.

Sarah Larson has lived off of Main Street in Gravette for the past 3 years and in that time, she’s become fearful of the cars speeding in front of her house.

“I just want my kids to be safe, you know, and not have to be worried about them getting hit by a car, potentially,” Larson said.

Main Street has a speed radar that tells drivers to slow down but Larson says it doesn’t help.

“They don’t care. They don’t slow down. It’s frustrating and scary,” Larson said.

Larson began to petition for a speed study to be done, collecting 105 signatures so far.

Lindsey and Andrew Foster also have concerns about the speeding that goes on in their neighborhood, recalling a time when a nearby mailbox was destroyed.

Mr. Foster says the mailbox had to be replaced about two times in the last three years.

Mrs. Foster says they were told there would be an increase in patrols.

“I’m hoping that soon we’ll see more,” Mrs. Foster said.

But Mr. Foster says he’d rather have a “speed bump or something on the road to deter people from going faster because they’re going to cause damage to the vehicle.”

Larson says she believes additional signs and crosswalks may help slow drivers down.