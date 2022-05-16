ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Looking to reserve a sports field or pavilion at one of Rogers’ many parks? It just got easier thanks to a new online solution.

According to a press release from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, a full recreation management solution has been moved to the city’s website www.rogersar.gov/parks under the “Sports Field & Park Pavilion Rental” section.

The software is designed to be intuitive to navigate and easy for residents to use, the city said. In addition, it is mobile-friendly, allowing users to reserve facilities and make payments from a smartphone or tablet.

“We continually move towards better serving our residents electronically by working on solutions that make interactions easier to complete online. The new parks system is an example of this and I am excited to see it in action,” said Mayor Greg Hines.

Parks in Rogers that have rentable sports fields or pavilions include: