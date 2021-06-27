Pea Ridge Freedom Fest cancelled

(FILE) American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge announced Saturday that the 2021 Pea Ridge Freedom Fest would be cancelled as “spirits are down,” after the death of a Pea Ridge Police Officer in the line of duty over the weekend.

“Freedom Fest is officially canceled due to the demands it puts on our PRPD, spirits are down and the chance for weather,” Church officials said in a Facebook post. “Continue to pray for our community and all this tragedy touches.”

The churches hosting the event have not yet announced a reschedule date.

