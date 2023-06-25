PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The ‘Got Your 6ix Project’ hosted the third annual Memorial Ride for fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple on Saturday.

Bikers from around the area joined in on the two-hour cruise from Pea Ridge to Cave Springs. Officer Apple was killed in the line of duty back in 2021.

Brandon Johnson is the founder of the Got Your 6ix Project and said hosting the event was an honor.

“It’s a humbling experience, I love to see everyone you know turn out. I hate that we have to have this kind of memorial cruise, obviously, this was a devastating situation to the community but its an honor to see people come out not only just from Northwest Arkansas but all over the state and even out of the state to come to show their support,” said Johnson.

Proceeds from the event went back to the Kevin Apple Foundation.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Pea Ridge to honor the second anniversary of Officer Apple’s death on Monday night at 9 p.m. at the Kevin Apple Memorial site located at Slack Street and Townsend Way.