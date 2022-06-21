PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pea Ridge National Military Park announced a temporary tour road and horse trail closure for Wednesday, June 22.

The closure comes as part of a larger ongoing project within the park to replace and expand the current visitor center parking lots.

No vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians or horse trailers will be allowed on the seven-mile road during this time and the park equestrian trail will be closed for the day as well.

Park officials note the closure may extend into Thursday, June 23. Visitors are encouraged to call the park or check its Facebook page to verify closure updates.