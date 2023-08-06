PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People celebrated conservation efforts on Saturday as 140 acres of land were added to the Pea Ridge National Military Park.

Clint Miller with the Conservation Fund says they bought the homestead from the Green family. He says the family has been preserving the land for around 150 years so it could one day be part of the park.

Miller says without it, the park would be missing out on telling an important part of Pea Ridge’s history.

“When you look at the former map of the park you see this big gap in the top side or the north side of the park and it’s actually a really critical piece it runs adjacent to the trail of tears, to the Butterfield Stage, and was part of the Battle of 1862,” said Miller.

Along with the land addition, people celebrated the completion of the Highway 62 realignment project and the designation of the Butterfield Overland Historic Trail, complete with a horse trailhead.

You can see what’s new at the park every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.