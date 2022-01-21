Pea Ridge officers receive body cams

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officers of the Pea Ridge Police Department will now be able to record important interactions as they received and suited up with body cameras on Thursday, Jan. 20.

According to a press release, officers will be equipped with a high-definition camera and recording combination to collect video and audio evidence.

The department said its goal is to gain accurate documentation of interactions between officers and the public, whether it be arrests or critical incidents.

The equipment will also allow department heads to conduct periodic reviews of officer-citizen contacts for quality control and investigating citizen complaints.

“The implementation of body-worn cameras is an example of the police department’s commitment to being

transparent with our community. Additionally, the Pea Ridge Police Department officers have embraced the

use of the cameras and understand their need in policing today,” said Chief Lynn Hahn.

According to the release, the cost of the cameras is $39,229, paid for through funds from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety Equipment Grant Program and the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police.