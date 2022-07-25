ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s no secret that many people in Northwest Arkansas love to ride bikes, and this weekend, people got to enjoy the “Filmed by Bike” film festival, an event that features the world’s best bike films.

Local bike nonprofit “Pedal It Forward” hosted the event on Saturday in Rogers at the Victory Theater.

Kenny Williams with the organization says the event brings out people of all backgrounds, not just bike lovers.

Kenny Williams, program director, of Pedal It Forward, says “We believe in the power of the bicycle. We think everyone should have access to the fun, the fitness, and the ability of riding a bike around their town.”

The festival is a tour that starts in Portland, Oregon and has 40 stops across the country. Funds raised from the event will go back to “Pedal It Forward’s efforts.