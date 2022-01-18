Peel Compton Foundation in Bentonville offering spring break programs

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Peel Compton Foundation is aiming to get kids outside this spring break by offering hands-on camps and experiences at various Bentonville locations.

According to a Tuesday, Jan. 18 press release, activities will be offered at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, the Quiver Archery Range, Osage Park and Peel Museum & Botanical Garden where kids can explore everything from archery to cycling.

Programming throughout the week will include:

A week-long camp at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve where kids will build on skills that include biking, wellness, art, “leave no trace” principles, and map reading.

Day camps at The Quiver Archery Range for teens 12-17 who want to try their hand at archery!

Free wetland tours daily at Osage Park where families can explore this unique wetland ecosystem and learn about the animals that call it home.

Day camps at Peel Museum & Botanical Garden all about life in the 1800s with make-and-take activities, yard games, and garden exploration.

“We are excited to introduce a variety of unique spring break programming to highlight our incredible community spaces. We hope these programs will give children of all ages the opportunity to get outside, learn new skills, and have fun over their break,” said Program Director Layne Hyatt.

To learn more about the programs and to sign up, click here.