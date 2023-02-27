BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Peel Museum and Botanical Garden in Bentonville has been nominated for the best botanical garden award by USA Today as part of their 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

According to a release, the Peel Museum and Botanical Garden received accreditation from Botanic Gardens Conservation International as a Botanical Garden in 2021. This not only distinguishes this garden space but recognizes achievements in plant conservation, the release says.

“We’re excited to see our botanical garden space gain national attention,” says Laura Brewer, Peel Botanical Garden site manager. “I’m proud of the work our team has put into the gardens and I’m looking forward to future accomplishments.”

Voting is open until Monday, March 6th and winners will be announced by 10Best on Friday, March 17th.

Visit www.10best.com to cast your vote or share the link with your community,