WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn, Springdale City Council Member Brian Powell and Bella Vista Council Member John Flynn won their respective runoff elections in Washington County on Dec. 6.

According to unofficial results from the Washington County Election Commission, Penn won re-election for Farmington mayor with 63.67% of the vote against City Council Member Diane Bryant.

Unofficial results show Powell was re-elected for City Council Member Ward 3 Position 1 with 76.91% of the vote against Alice Gachuzo-Colin.

Washington County election commissioner Jennifer Price says all precincts have reported, and that the Washington County Election Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7 for the provisional ballot review.

The meeting will be livestreamed here.

In Benton County, John Flynn beat out Randy Murray in the Bella Vista mayoral race with 52.28% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Benton County Election Commission.

Wendy Hughes won the Bella Vista City Council Member Ward 1 Position 2 election with 52.22% of the vote over Donna Hutchinson, according to unofficial results.

City Council Member Larry Wilms won over Wynn Peterson for Bella Vista City Council Member Ward 2 Position 2 with 52.91% of the vote.

Craig Honchell beat Julie Yandell in the race for Bella Vista City Council Member Ward 3 Position 2 with 54.47% of the vote.

City Council Member W. Clay Kendall won the race for Rogers City Council Member Ward 3 Position 1 with 53.30% of the vote over Rachel Crawford.

Jeremy Farmer won the race for Benton County School Board of Directors Zone 3 over Blanca Maldonado with 63.94% of the vote.

Tatum Aicklen won the Benton County School Board of Directors Zone 5 race over Letisha Hinds with 69.12% of the vote.

The full results for the Benton County runoff elections can be found here.