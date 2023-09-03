ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Peso Pluma kicked off the first of two shows at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Sunday night in front of a sold-out crowd.

When the concert was announced in July, a second show was added for Labor Day evening due to the popular demand for tickets.

Two fans traveled from Fort Smith to see Peso Pluma in person on Sunday evening.

“I feel like Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley both have big Hispanic communities and we are just so big that need two or three events to be able to make it at least one time,” said Peso Pluma fan Ramirez.

Peso Pluma’s stop in Rogers is a part of his “Doble P” tour.

Pluma made Spotify Mexico history as the first Mexican artist to lead the “Daily Top Artist Mexico” chart.

Even though Sunday night’s concert is sold out, tickets are still available for Monday night’s concert.

