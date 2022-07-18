ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Humane Society for Animals announced in a press release Monday, July 18 it has received a $20,000 grant investment from Petco to support the efforts to save animals in Benton County.

Petco Love says the investment is part of more than $15 million from the nonprofit aimed to power local organizations across the country as part of a commitment to create a future in which no pets are euthanized.

“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

The Humane Society for Animals, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that has held over 90,000 animals since its opening in 1963. The original facility at 1st Street and Nursery Road in Rogers was built in 1970 and continuously houses a total of around 85 dogs and 20 cats.

NWA Humane Society for Animals recently built a new shelter on the property adjacent to the original shelter which can accommodate the growing needs of our county and the pet population.

The shelter is a no-kill and to date has adopted out 563 animals.

For more information about The Humane Society for Animals, Inc. visit their website. To learn more about Petco Love, click here.