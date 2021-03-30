Pharmacies working non-stop to give out vaccines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite some concerns of vaccine hesitancy, Medical Arts Pharmacy in Fayetteville says appointments have been non-stop since it started administering the vaccine early January.

Pharmacist Julie Stewart said they are managing schedules, receiving steady shipments of vaccines and are able to plan accordingly.

They also have more hands-on deck to help with vaccinations and data entry. “We release our schedule week by week to cut down on no shows and cancellations and our schedules fill up within about an hour for each week,” Stewart said.

Jennifer Taliaferro, who received the vaccine, said “We can hopefully get back to normal if people would get the vaccine. I’ve had no trouble with the vaccine.”

Stewart says at the start of this process, she dealt with several cancellations and the majority were because people ended up getting the vaccine somewhere else, but that is happening much less.