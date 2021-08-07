Pipes For Pups fundraiser works to pair service dogs with owners

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A non-profit working to pair service dogs with veterans and those who have disabilities held its largest fundraiser ever Saturday in Rogers.

Prairie Grove Police Officer Tyler Franks and his new service dog Dale attended the event. Officer Franks took the time to introduce his pup to KNWA/Fox 24 while at the fundraiser.

“He’s done so much for me. The last time I saw you I couldn’t stand up,” he said.

Also at Pipes for Pups was Gracie Key, who says her service dog allowed her to regain some independence.

“I used to not be able to go to the store with my parents or I’d be glued to them or at home in my bedroom, and now I can go out and go through stores without my mom and dad,” Key said.

Gracie’s mom and president of the Saber Life Foundation Danea Key says the confidence Gracie’s service dog has brought to her life was enough to make it her daily mission for others.

“We decided that we were meeting so many people that needed the service dog, knew somebody, or had one that we wanted to be able to give back what others were giving to us for our daughter,” Danea said.

Gracie agrees the benefits are tough to even put in words.

A trained service dog usually costs upwards of $12,000. That’s why Danea said fundraisers like Pipes for Pups help make service dogs for those in need a reality by covering up to half of the cost.

For more information or to get involved, visit the Saber Life Foundation’s website.