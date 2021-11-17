Planned Parenthood in Rogers to offer medication abortions

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Planned Parenthood Great Plains provided an update on November 17 on the location opening in Rogers.

According to Interim President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains Emily Wales, the location in Rogers, the Rogers Health Center, will offer medication abortions in early spring.

Wales says patients will be able to get the medication abortions as late as 10 weeks into pregnancy.

The location will only offer medication abortions and no surgical abortions.

The location in Rogers opened in September 2021.