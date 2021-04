ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — City officials from Rogers confirmed Sunday that Pleasant Grove Road will be closed from Sloan Circle to Rainbow Road beginning Monday, April 5 for a major road construction project.

The closure is expected to be in place until at least May 10, as construction crews will be in the area working on storm drainage and earthwork.

Detour routes and additional information are available on the city’s website.